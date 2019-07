The Waterloo Millers of the Mon-Clair League are this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Millers downed Millstadt and Belleville at the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic over the holiday weekend before falling to the St. Louis Spikes in the baseball tournament championship game at Borsch Park on Sunday. Led by legendary longtime manager Vern Moehrs, the Millers are 10-3 in league play this summer and sit just a half game back of Belleville for the Monroe Division lead.