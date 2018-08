Waterloo Millers | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times on August 10, 2018 at 1:46 pm

The Waterloo Millers of the Mon-Clair League are this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.

The Millers finished the league schedule with a 12-12 record and edged Monroe Division winner Millstadt in the playoffs at home Saturday, 4-3, before falling to Belleville on Sunday to end their season. (Corey Saathoff photo)