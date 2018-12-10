Waterloo man violent with medical staff after arrest

A young Waterloo man is facing multiple felonies after getting into altercations with medical staff following a DUI arrest in Millstadt last Wednesday.

Millstadt police said that shortly after 1:20 p.m. Dec. 5, an officer discovered a vehicle had gone off the roadway in the area of Werner Road at Saxtown Road. The driver, Kyle S. Kehrer, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI (cannabis).

“While at the police department the subject was transported via Millstadt EMS to a local hospital for a medical issue,” Millstadt police issued in a news release. “While at the hospital, the subject became extremely combative with the emergency room staff and the ambulance crew.”

In addition to the DUI charge, Kehrer was also charged with five counts of felony aggravated battery. St. Clair County court information alleges that Kehrer kicked a computer out of the hand of a Millstadt Ambulance EMT (causing the computer to strike the EMT in the head), kicked a nurse in the arm, struck a Memorial Hospital security guard in the thigh with his hand, and spit in the face of a Memorial Hospital security guard.

“(These) charges are felonies due to the status of the victims, all who were engaged in the performance of their official duties,” Millstadt police said.

Kehrer remains in the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville on $150,000 bond.