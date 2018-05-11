 Waterloo Junior High Track | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Waterloo Junior High Track | Team of the Week

By on May 11, 2018 at 2:49 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School track program.

The WJHS boys and girls track squads each placed first at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L Regional in DuQuoin last Tuesday, qualifying for the SIJHSAA Class L state meet taking place Saturday in Carterville.

Girls state qualifiers were Sophie Colson (100, 200, 4×200 relay), Sophie Colson (long jump, 400, 4×200, 4×400 relay), Joely Goulding (800, 4×400 relay), Ali Kloeppel (800, 1600), Angelynn Kanyuck (1600), Carleigh McFarlane (long jump), Scarlett O’Leary (4×200, 4×400 relay), Marah Johnston (4×400 relay) and Karley Kinzinger (4×200 relay).

Boys state qualifiers were Jacob Charron (100 meter dash), Joe Schwartz (1600, 800), Evan Breidecker (4×100), Anthony Chedeayne (4×100), Jackson Lee (4×100, 800), Noah Meyers (shot put), Jon Mitchell (1600) and Christian Schramm (long jump, 200, 4×100). (submitted photo)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.