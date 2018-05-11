Waterloo Junior High Track | Team of the Week

The WJHS boys and girls track squads each placed first at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L Regional in DuQuoin last Tuesday, qualifying for the SIJHSAA Class L state meet taking place Saturday in Carterville.

