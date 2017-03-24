Waterloo Junior High School Volleyball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on March 24, 2017 at 4:20 pm
Pictured are the members of the 2016-17 Waterloo Junior High School volleyball team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School volleyball team won a regional title Monday night to advance to the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state tournament to be played this weekend.
The Bulldogs (12-12) defeated Emge in the first round and Central for the regional championship.
