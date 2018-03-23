Waterloo Junior High School Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School volleyball team, which won a regional title Monday night at home. The Bulldogs defeated Millstadt in three sets to advance to the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament taking place this weekend in Pinckneyville. The team’s record on the season is 18-6 . (submitted photo)

