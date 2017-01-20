Waterloo Junior High School Seventh Grade Boys Hoops | Team of Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School seventh grade boys basketball team.

The Junior Bulldogs finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record under head coach Chris Sandheinrich. The team outscored opponents 617-272, which equates to just 19.5 points allowed per game to 44 points scored per game. WJHS ended its season with a 34-31 win against Triad in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Pictured, front row, from left, are Tony Irovic, Evan Breidecker, Adron Winget, Garrick Schmidt and Cooper Sandheinrich; back row: Noah Meyers, Clayton McAlister, Dylan Crump, Jackson Lee, AJ Lattimore, Ian Schrader, Nixon Hergenroeder and Coach Sandheinrich.