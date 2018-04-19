Waterloo High School Girls Soccer | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times
on April 19, 2018 at 1:19 pm
Members of the 2018 Waterloo High School girls soccer team are, from left, front row, goalkeepers Bailey Bosler and Grace Herschbach; second row: Maddie Levendowski, Sydney Bockhorn, Kylie Jackson, Kiersten Elledge, Paige Kinzinger, Sydney Stephens, Jacey Woodard, Mary Schaefer and Lydia Johanning; third row: Natalie Gum, Breeyn Garrett, Alexis Sensel, Laurin Lunk, Bryce O’Connor, Grace Nikolaisen, Ellie Dirnbeck, Jacey Baum, Dawsyn Lane, Isabella Goulding and Allie Tuttle; fourth row: Piper Hammonds, Alexis Brooks, Emma Novack, Ali Scace, Faith Nikolaisen, Kate Kennedy, Karleigh Daniels, Colleen Sliment, Riley Chiasson, Sierra Berg and Lauren Kennedy; and back row: Coach Mary Morris, Coach Jeff Brueggeman, Dani Maurer, Emma Rick, Audra Scheibe, Anne Brooks, Megan Hanks, Sydney Luedeman, Coach Chad Holden and Jacey Cotton. (Alan Dooley photo)
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls soccer team coached by Chad Holden. The Bulldogs (8-1-3) have won five straight games, outscoring opponents 25-1 during that stretch. Waterloo is 4-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. (Alan Dooley photo)
