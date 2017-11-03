Waterloo High School Girls Cross Country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country team. The Bulldogs won their second straight Class 2A sectional title Saturday at Decatur, qualifying for the state meet this weekend in Peoria. The team placed 13th at state last year. The WHS girls won the regional title at Alhambra on Oct. 21. The top runners on this year’s team are Jenna Schwartz, Ella King, Sydney Haddick, Rachel Patterson, Colleen Sliment, Emma Rick and Laurin Lunk. (submitted photo)

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.