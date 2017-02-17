 Waterloo High School Girls Bowling | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Waterloo High School Girls Bowling | Team of the Week

By on February 17, 2017 at 1:40 pm

The 2016-17 Waterloo High School girls varsity bowling squad.

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls bowling squad coached by Matt Beck.

The Bulldogs recently completed an undefeated regular season at 13-0 and secured a fourth straight Mississippi Valley Conference championship. The team placed fifth at the Cahokia Regional, just missing advancement to the sectional round.

Seniors Makensy Umscheid and Kristen Goersch are competing in the state competition this weekend, with Umscheid leading the pack halfway through the first round. (John Spytek photo)


