 Waterloo High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Waterloo High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

By on January 6, 2017 at 11:19 am
The 2016 Waterloo High School boys basketball team.

The 2016 Waterloo High School boys basketball team.

The Waterloo High School boys basketball team coached by Dane Walter is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Bulldogs finished Freeburg Holiday Tournament play with three straight wins and have improved their season mark to 4-8 following a 1-8 start. (Alan Dooley photo)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.