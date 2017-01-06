Waterloo High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on January 6, 2017 at 11:19 am
The 2016 Waterloo High School boys basketball team.
The Waterloo High School boys basketball team coached by Dane Walter is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Bulldogs finished Freeburg Holiday Tournament play with three straight wins and have improved their season mark to 4-8 following a 1-8 start. (Alan Dooley photo)
