Waterloo Hawks 16U Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 16U Waterloo Hawks baseball team in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association. The Hawks recently completed their SLABA season with an 18-6 record.

Pictured are Hawks players who represented the team in the SLABA All-Star Game played July 30 at Car Shield Field in St. Peters, Mo. They are, from left, Sam Kreinberg, Collin Amann, Mark Branz, Cameron Kincheloe, Mason McFarland and Jacob Lattimore. The Hawks were coached this season by Tom Hasenstab.