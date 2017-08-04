Waterloo Hawks 16U Baseball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on August 4, 2017 at 11:27 am
Waterloo Hawks 16U baseball team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 16U Waterloo Hawks baseball team in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association. The Hawks recently completed their SLABA season with an 18-6 record.
Pictured are Hawks players who represented the team in the SLABA All-Star Game played July 30 at Car Shield Field in St. Peters, Mo. They are, from left, Sam Kreinberg, Collin Amann, Mark Branz, Cameron Kincheloe, Mason McFarland and Jacob Lattimore. The Hawks were coached this season by Tom Hasenstab.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.