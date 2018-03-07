Waterloo girl shaving head for a cause

Following in her older sister’s footsteps, Kayla Ahne of Waterloo will be shaving her head for a good cause.

On Saturday, Kayla, 13, will be getting her head shaved at Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill and Pub in St. Louis to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Her sister, Ellie, did the same in 2014.

“We are so proud of her decision to do this,” her mother, Lyn Ahne, said.

St. Baldrick’s, a volunteer driven charity that helps fund childhood research grants, coordinates head-shaving events and other fundraisers. Kayla has grown out her hair for a charity before.

In 2010, and again in 2014, she donated her hair to Locks of Love. The non-profit gives wigs to American and Canadian children in need who have long-term medical hair loss from an illness.

Kayla has been growing her hair out for four years and has raised $956. St. Baldrick’s doesn’t use the shaved-off hair — it’s symbolic of kids with cancer who often lose their hair during treatment.

To learn more about Kayla’s fundraising effort, visit her page on St. Baldrick’s by searching “Kayla Ahne” on www.stbaldricks.org.