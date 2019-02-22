Waterloo Freshman/Sophomore Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School freshman/sophomore boys basketball team coached by Jack Schneider and Matt Mason.

The Bulldogs topped Piasa Southwestern, Marquette and Jerseyville to win the Jerseyville Sophomore Tournament last week. Waterloo overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the title game to down Jerseyville, 54-52, on a Colin McFarland layup at the buzzer.

Eric Brown scored 23 points in the title game to lead the Bulldogs, who are 7-4 on the season.