Waterloo FFA repeats as top chapter in state

The Waterloo FFA made it back-to-back state titles at the Illinois FFA State Convention in Springfield on Thursday. The chapter was named tops in the state for a second straight year. A celebration parade took place Thursday evening in downtown Waterloo as the students and their advisers returned home.

Members of the Waterloo FFA attended the 89th annual Illinois State FFA Convention in Springfield on June 13-15 along with 3,500 other FFA members, advisors and guests. “Maximize” was the theme of the three-day event, which recognizes annual successes of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

In more good news for the chapter, Waterloo FFA member Joey Birrittier was elected Illinois FFA President, and was also recognized as one of 10 outstanding section presidents in the state who achieved the highest degree of excellence during their year of service to the chapters in their section and the Illinois Association FFA. The Top 10 section presidents are rewarded with an expense-paid, two-day leadership conference sponsored by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Fellow chapter members Kobe Lavender and Cassie Allscheid were named winners of the National Chapter Award, Growing Leaders Section. Lexi Ruemker was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter reporters in the state. Jacob Jung was recognized for winning the state Agricultural Business Management CDE, which helps team members develop business management skills and learn to apply economic principles to agriculture and agribusiness. Blake Stirnaman and Lauren Shields were named winners of the National Chapter Award, Building Communities Section. Mason Koon and Valerie Webb were named winners of the National Chapter Award, Agriculture Section.

The chapter was also recognized for coordinating a campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA that raised at least $3,000. The chapter’s fundraising total was $3,140. The Waterloo FFA also won the Banker’s Plaque, which is given to the chapter in each section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application.