Waterloo adds policemen, drops modular homes

The Waterloo City Council saw three new police officers sworn into duty and approved a zoning change regarding modular homes during Monday’s meeting.

New officers joining the Waterloo Police Department are Nicholas Elliott, Andrew Potter and Joshua Wirth. Elliott is a Highland native and Potter is from Collinsville. Wirth previously worked for the Red Bud and St. Louis County police departments.

These hires temporarily bring the WPD force to 18, although longtime officer Jay Sawyer is retiring next week and another officer is on medical leave.

The council also gave OKs for the re-appointments of Todd Osterhage to the police pension board and Earl Chambers to the board of police commissioners. Norman Venable was also appointed to the board of police commissioners for a three-year term.

Also at the meeting, the council voted in favor of amending city code to remove modular homes as a permitted use in R-3 single family residential zone districts…>>>

