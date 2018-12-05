Walter W. Remiger | Obituary

Walter W. Remiger, 89, of Waterloo, died Dec. 4, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 26, 1929, in St. Louis, son of the late August and Louise Remiger (nee Wesloh).

Walter was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary Remiger (nee Ceola); children Dennis Remiger, Debbie (Joe) Sander, Linda (Tom) Bruce and Cheryl (Neal) Willging; grandchildren Carolyn Bruce, Jessica (Daniel) Strabley, Jonathan (Amanda) Sander, Matthew (Megan) Bruce and Brittany (Kevin) Seats; great-grandchildren Emmalyn, Addelyn, Ellie, Jack, Avery, Olivia and Harper; brothers Ray (Mary) Remiger and Edward (Betty) Remiger; brother-in-law Kenneth (Kathy) Ceola; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Dolores (Joseph) Head and Irene (Fred) Salmo.

Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.