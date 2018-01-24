Wade Allen Reinhardt | Obituary

Wade Allen Reinhardt, 51, of Belleville, died Jan. 19, 2018, at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1966, in East St. Louis, son of Walter Danny and Rosalie Viola Reinhardt (nee Laminack) of Millstadt.

Wade was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belleville,.

Surviving are his parents, Walter Danny and Rosalie Viola Reinhardt (nee Laminack) of Millstadt; his brother, Wesley H. Reinhardt of Millstadt; his step-daughter, Stacy (Bill) Gauch of Freeburg; his step-grandchildren, Abby Gauch and Katie Gauch, both of Belleville, and many friends.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 27, at the funeral home, Rev. Krista Stokke officiating.