 Wade Allen Reinhardt | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Wade Allen Reinhardt | Obituary

By on January 24, 2018 at 3:18 pm

Wade Allen Reinhardt

Wade Allen Reinhardt, 51, of Belleville, died Jan. 19, 2018, at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1966, in East St. Louis, son of Walter Danny and Rosalie Viola Reinhardt (nee Laminack) of Millstadt.

Wade was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belleville,.

Surviving are his parents, Walter Danny and Rosalie Viola Reinhardt (nee Laminack) of Millstadt; his brother, Wesley H. Reinhardt of Millstadt; his step-daughter, Stacy (Bill) Gauch of Freeburg; his step-grandchildren, Abby Gauch and Katie Gauch, both of Belleville, and many friends.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 27, at the funeral home, Rev. Krista Stokke officiating.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.