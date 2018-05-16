Vogel reaches coaching milestone

With a 7-2 victory last Wednesday at home over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Civic Memorial, longtime Waterloo head baseball coach Mark Vogel moved into select company by securing his 500th career win.

Vogel has served as head coach of the Bulldogs since 1992, with his teams winning seven conference titles and three regional titles along the way.

His 2011 team went 33-4 and placed third in the Class 3A state tournament.

A 1986 graduate of Waterloo High School, Vogel played under legendary baseball coach Lon Fulte before starring on the diamond for Kaskaskia College and then Northern Iowa.

Vogel was a key member of Fulte’s 1984 Bulldogs squad that advanced to the Class A state tournament.

Fulte, who has 578 career wins according to the IHSA, was on hand for Vogel’s milestone victory. Many of Vogel’s family members and close friends were also present.

“It felt good to have all those who have done so much for me be there,” Vogel told the Republic-Times…>>>

