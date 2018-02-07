VHS to honor past sports legends

The rich sports history of Valmeyer High School will be celebrated once again with the third annual VHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to Saturday’s home basketball game against Gibault.

This year’s class of inductees includes the 1967-68 baseball team, former minor league pitcher Nick Baltz, and legendary coaches Vern “Spec” Tomlinson and Barbara Young.

A reception honoring this new crop of inductees will take place at St. Mary’s Parish Center following the game. The public is invited to attend.

Last year’s state runner-up Pirates baseball team made some history of its own, but the 1967-68 baseball squad helped establish a reputation of success in the sport.

Bolstered by four players who went on to play college ball, the 1967-68 Pirates went 5-2 in the fall season to win the Chartres Conference and followed that up with a 10-4 showing in the spring to win the Kaskaskia Conference.

Despite playing in a one-class IHSA system, the small school Pirates defeated Waterloo for the district title and topped Mater Dei for the regional crown to advance to the Sweet 16 sectionals.

Team members under head coach Glenn Dothage were John Asselmeier, Nick Baltz, Willis Bundy, Eddie Carroll, Glenn Coats, Floyd Floarke, George Hoerr, John Koch, Don Kohnz, Ron Kuergeleis, Ron Rohlfing, Bill Schaefer, Mike and Steve Schellhardt, John Stumpf, Rodney Washausen and Dale Werling…>>>

