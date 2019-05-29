 Vehicle strikes pole in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Vehicle strikes pole in Columbia

By on May 29, 2019 at 3:27 pm

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded to the 300 block of Longview Drive about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle struck a light pole.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Ameren was notified to repair the street light pole.

