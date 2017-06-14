Van William Weidenbenner | Birth Announcement

John and Samantha Weidenbenner announce the birth of their son, Van William Weidenbenner.

He was born March 18, 2017.

His proud grandparents are Bill and April Hubble of Columbia, and Betty and the late John Weidenbenner of Ballwin, Mo.

Samantha and John were married May 9, 2015. John, Samantha, Van and their dog, Hailey, reside in Maryland Heights, Mo.