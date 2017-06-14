Van William Weidenbenner | Birth Announcement
By Republic-Times
on June 14, 2017 at 9:30 am
Van William Weidenbenner
John and Samantha Weidenbenner announce the birth of their son, Van William Weidenbenner.
He was born March 18, 2017.
His proud grandparents are Bill and April Hubble of Columbia, and Betty and the late John Weidenbenner of Ballwin, Mo.
Samantha and John were married May 9, 2015. John, Samantha, Van and their dog, Hailey, reside in Maryland Heights, Mo.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.