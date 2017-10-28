 Valmeyer student threat situation resolved - Republic-Times | News

Valmeyer student threat situation resolved

By on October 30, 2017 at 11:40 am

Valmeyer school officials notified parents of students in the district last week of an alleged threat made by a high school student.

In a letter to parents dated Oct. 26, Valmeyer school superintendent Eric Frankford stated that the Valmeyer Police Department was made aware of the matter and that the issue was quickly resolved.

“The student in question is being disciplined according to school district policy,” Frankford stated in the letter. “The safety of our students and staff is the top priority in our district and I am appreciative of the quick, professional way in which our staff handled this situation.”


