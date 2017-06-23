Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion baseball team, which won the Saluki Invitational played at Itchy Jones Stadium at Southern Illinois University Carbondale over the weekend. Post 901 posted a 5-0 record in the tournament, defeating the Southern Indiana Spikes, 8-5, in the championship game. Post 901 is 9-1-1 in its first year as a senior legion program after competing as a junior legion squad the past few summers.

