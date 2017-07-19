Valmeyer junior legion wins district tourney

The Valmeyer Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball squad continued the winning theme for the sport in its town of late by capturing the District 22 Tournament title at Borsch Park over the weekend.

Featuring several members of the Valmeyer High School baseball team that finished second in the state this past spring, the junior legion squad won three games as host of the District 22 tourney.

Post 901 improved to 16-10 on the summer and advanced to this weekend’s Fifth Division Tournament taking place in Steeleville. Valmeyer has won six straight ballgames.

On Friday, Valmeyer edged Belleville, 3-1. Logan Seidler pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Jacob Rowald, Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt each collected singles, and Gibson Sippel added an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

In the first inning with two outs, McCarthy walked, Reinhardt singled and Seidler singled to score McCarthy. Two throwing errors allowed Reinhardt to score. In the fourth inning, Seidler singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Sippel’s ground ball out…>>>

