Valmeyer Junior High Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Valmeyer Junior High School volleyball team following their Gibault tourney win.

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team, which finished the regular season with a perfect 28-0 record. VJHS won the Gibault Tournament in Waterloo over the weekend, topping Freeburg in three sets, and added two more wins this week.

In addition to the Gibault tourney, the eighth grade squad has also won tournaments in Nashville and Chester. Valmeyer is the top seed in the SIJHSAA Class S Regional set to be played at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo beginning March 12.