Valmeyer Junior High School Volleyball | Team of Week
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on March 31, 2017 at 2:21 pm
Pictured with the regional trophy, front row, from left, are Markee Voelker, Kylee Eschmann, Kierstin Miller, Mia McSchooler, Brooke Miller and Janna Kreckle; standing: Lydia Henerfauth, Sierra Hohnnaum, Greta Kohnz, Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Brianna Miller and Brooke Maus.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School volleyball squad, which defeated Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in three games last Tuesday night to win a regional title and advance to the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S state tournament.
The Pirates lost in two sets to Selmaville in Herrin on Saturday to finish their season at state.
