Valmeyer Eighth Grade Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team. The Pirates won four matches at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S tournament in Herrin over the weekend to capture the state title and complete a perfect 37-0 season. Valmeyer defeated St. Rose in the title match.

