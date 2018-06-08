Valmeyer Baseball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on June 8, 2018 at 2:20 pm
Pictured are the second Place Valmeyer Pirates at the Class 1A IHSA State Tournament in Peoria. (John Spytek photo)
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School baseball team, which placed second at the Class 1A state tournament in Peoria for the second straight year.
The Pirates (31-10) defeated Goreville on Friday in the state semifinal before falling to Aurora Christian in Saturday’s title game. Pictured is the team with its state runner-up trophy.
