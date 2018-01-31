 Ungerer-Griffith | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

Ungerer-Griffith | Engagement

By on January 31, 2018 at 1:32 pm

Lainie Ungerer and Hunter Griffith

Lainie Ungerer of Columbia and Hunter Griffith of Scott City, Mo., have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Wade and Amy Ungerer of Millstadt. She is a graduate of Columbia High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed as a nurse at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Roger and Renea Ruppenthal of Gordonville, Mo. He is a graduate of Scott City High School. He works for PayneCrest Electric, St. Louis.

The couple are planning an April 7, 2018, wedding.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.