Ungerer-Griffith | Engagement

Lainie Ungerer of Columbia and Hunter Griffith of Scott City, Mo., have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Wade and Amy Ungerer of Millstadt. She is a graduate of Columbia High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed as a nurse at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Roger and Renea Ruppenthal of Gordonville, Mo. He is a graduate of Scott City High School. He works for PayneCrest Electric, St. Louis.

The couple are planning an April 7, 2018, wedding.