Two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at U Gas
By Sean McGowan
on December 21, 2017 at 10:51 am
The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Police Department responded to a tw0-vehicle crash with road blockage at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday on Route 3 at U-Gas. No one at the scene required medical transport. The vehicles involved were a Chevy Suburban and a Kia Soul. The left lane of northbound Route 3 and both lanes of southbound Route 3 were blocked by emergency vehicles at U Gas while police directed traffic.
Pictured, emergency personnel clean up at the scene of a Thursday morning two-vehicle accident at Route 3 at U-Gas in Waterloo. (Sean McGowan photo)
