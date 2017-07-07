Crash involving bus on I-255

A bus belonging to a senior care center in Waterloo was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-255 near mile marker 8 just south of Dupo shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to reports from the scene, the bus sustained minor front-end damage while the rear of a car had fairly significant damage.

There was heavy EMS presence on the scene and workers checked the passengers of the bus, which belongs to Legacy Place in Waterloo. All 10 of the residents on board the bus were transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County to get checked out.

“They were heading to Eckert’s for lunch when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle that had crossed over the median and into their lane,” Legacy Place posted on its Facebook page. “We thank God that all of our 10 residents and bus driver on board were not seriously injured. All residents were transported to the hospital for immediate treatment of minor injuries and their families have all been contacted.”