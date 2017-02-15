Twists and turns drive assistant state’s attorney on new path

Recently appointed Monroe County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Martin feels right at home.

Although he was born in Cahokia, his family moved to Columbia when he was 3. Much of his extended family is scattered across Monroe County.

“This is where I want to be and where I want to raise my family,” he said.

The path to his office in the Monroe County Courthouse has not been easy, to say the least. It has been an unusual one for a person working to prosecute criminals and provide legal advice and support to the county’s offices and departments.

Why? Because that path has passed through law-breaking and consequent jail time, Martin readily told the Republic-Times.

“It was a long time ago. I was 17. I was charged with burglary,” Martin said. “I broke into my aunt’s home and stole from a corner store.”

The resulting jail time brought an opportunity for the young man to re-establish his faith and religious ties that had lapsed since he attended church as a child…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the February 15 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.