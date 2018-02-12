Tuesday morning fire in Dupo
By Corey Saathoff
on February 13, 2018 at 8:44 am
Dupo and Columbia firefighters responded about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fire in an upstairs bedroom at 300 S. Main Street across from the Dupo fire station. The fire was contained to the upstairs area within a short amount of time, but the structure sustained significant water damage.
