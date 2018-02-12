 Tuesday morning fire in Dupo - Republic-Times | News

Tuesday morning fire in Dupo

By on February 13, 2018 at 8:44 am

Dupo and Columbia firefighters responded about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fire in an upstairs bedroom at 300 S. Main Street across from the Dupo fire station. The fire was contained to the upstairs area within a short amount of time, but the structure sustained significant water damage.

