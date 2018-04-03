Tuesday morning crash near Hecker
By Republic-Times
on April 3, 2018 at 4:54 pm
The Hecker Fire Department assisted Illinois State Police and Millstadt EMS personnel in responding to a single vehicle crash on Route 159 at Route 156 near Nu-Deal Oil in rural St. Clair County about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The male driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash, a fire official said.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.