 Truck fire in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Truck fire in Waterloo

By on July 11, 2019 at 9:39 pm

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a fully engulfed pickup truck fire in the driveway of 324 Druscilla Lane in Waterloo.
The fire was extinguished quickly upon fire department arrival.

{CAPTION}

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.