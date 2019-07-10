Truck fire in Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a fully engulfed pickup truck fire in the driveway of 324 Druscilla Lane in Waterloo. The fire was extinguished quickly upon fire department arrival.

