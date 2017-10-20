Truck damages medical building
By Republic-Times
on October 20, 2017 at 10:36 am
This red pickup truck crashed into Fresenius Medical Care in Waterloo early Friday morning, causing damage to the corner of the building and a gutter. (Kermit Constantine photo)
The Waterloo Fire Department assisted Waterloo police in responding shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday to Fresenius Medical Care at 624 Voris Jost Drive off Hamacher Street after a GMC Sierra pickup truck struck the building, causing damage. The building is located between Progressive Family Care and Oak Hill.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
