Truck damages medical building

By Republic-Times on October 20, 2017 at 10:36 am

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted Waterloo police in responding shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday to Fresenius Medical Care at 624 Voris Jost Drive off Hamacher Street after a GMC Sierra pickup truck struck the building, causing damage. The building is located between Progressive Family Care and Oak Hill.

No injuries were reported in the incident.