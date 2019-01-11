Tre Wahlig | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Tre Wahlig.
The senior guard leads the Bulldogs (3-14) in scoring this season at 13.5 points per game, including 107 points scored in his past five games.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High...
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School...
Hi, my name is Bane! I love to play with...
Conor A. McHenry, 30, passed away on December 27, 2018...
Louise F. Cinciripini, (nee Farkas), 86, of Waterloo, entered God’s...
Ken Biske, 77, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Bridgeview, died...
Carmelita Elizabeth Buss, 84, of Valmeyer, died Jan. 1, 2019,...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.