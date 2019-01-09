Tough young girls keep fighting

Three Waterloo girls – Lydia Boyer, Elsa Wiemerslage and Audrey Stanley – have spent the last few years battling various ailments.

That fight continues for all three of the girls, with two of them facing an uncertain future and one seemingly in the clear.

Lydia Boyer

Lydia was first diagnosed with medulloblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of cancerous tumors, in June 2016.

She underwent surgery, radiation and intensive chemotherapy treatment, and it seemed to work.

But in February 2017, the Boyer family learned Lydia’s cancer had returned. Doctors told them it was now incurable.

Almost two years later, however, something unexpected is happening.

“It’s not getting worse,” Josh Boyer, Lydia’s father, said. “It’s getting better. We’re still not sure what to make of that, but we’ll take it…>>>

Read more about Lydia, and about Elsa Wiemerslage and Audrey Stanley in the full story in the January 9, 2019, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.