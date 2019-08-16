Tony Kossina | R-T Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Millstadt Green Machine shortstop Tony Kossina. The Mon-Clair League veteran went 7-for-16 (.438) with a .500 on base percentage, five runs, five RBIs and three stolen bases while playing rock solid defense in Millstadt’s four-game sweep of the Mon-Clair League Playoffs over the weekend. He was named playoffs MVP. For the season, Kossina tied for tenth in the league in hitting at .381.
