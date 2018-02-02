Tinleigh Jakimauskas | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School girls basketball player Tinleigh Jakimauskas.

The 5-foot-10 freshman forward leads the Pirates in scoring at 10.7 points per game and in rebounding at 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Earlier this month, Jakimauskas was named to the 2018 Chester Lady Jacket Mid-Winter Classic All-Tournament Team for her efforts. (submitted photo)