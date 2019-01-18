Tinleigh Jakimauskas | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on January 18, 2019 at 2:01 pm
Tinleigh Jakimauskas
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School girls basketball player Tinleigh Jakimauskas.
The sophomore guard is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game this season for the Pirates.
She was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 51 points in three games at the Chester tourney.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.