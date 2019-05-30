 Tim Reinholz | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Tim Reinholz | Athlete of the Week

By on May 30, 2019 at 5:20 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Tim Reinholz. The junior outfielder/pitcher went 3-for-3 with a walk-off grand slam and six RBIs in Gibault’s 6-3 sectional title win on Saturday and added a 2-for-3 day with a homer and three RBIs in the team’s supersectional victory on Monday. Pictured is Reinholz as he prepares to cross the plate following Saturday’s game-winning homer. For the season, Reinholz is hitting .388 with four home runs, 40 RBIs, 30 runs, 16 doubles and 20 stolen bases. He is also 3-2 on the mound with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 33.3 innings for the Hawks (26-8), who play in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in Peoria this weekend.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.