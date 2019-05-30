Tim Reinholz | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Tim Reinholz. The junior outfielder/pitcher went 3-for-3 with a walk-off grand slam and six RBIs in Gibault’s 6-3 sectional title win on Saturday and added a 2-for-3 day with a homer and three RBIs in the team’s supersectional victory on Monday. Pictured is Reinholz as he prepares to cross the plate following Saturday’s game-winning homer. For the season, Reinholz is hitting .388 with four home runs, 40 RBIs, 30 runs, 16 doubles and 20 stolen bases. He is also 3-2 on the mound with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 33.3 innings for the Hawks (26-8), who play in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in Peoria this weekend.