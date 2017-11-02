Thursday injury crash in Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on November 2, 2017 at 4:47 pm
Pictured is the crash scene on North Moore Street in Waterloo late Thursday afternoon. (Sean McGowan photo)
Police, fire department and EMS personnel responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle head-on crash with injuries on North Moore Street just north of HH Road near Sterritt’s Run in Waterloo.
At least one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
