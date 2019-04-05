Thunderstorm rolls through Monroe County

A Sunday evening thunderstorm resulted in calls for emergency agencies to respond to a handful of incidents in Monroe County.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a few storm-related calls, most notably a fallen tree on a house in the 200 block of Plum Street. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The Red Bud Fire Department responded to the report of a lightning strike at a residence on Crook Road.

A motorist also called emergency dispatch to report that southbound Route 3 was flooded near the “S” curves south of Waterloo near the Jehovah’s Witness church about 8:45 p.m.