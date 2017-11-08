Theft from Small Town Style in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating a Tuesday evening theft from Small Town Style Boutique in Waterloo.

Owner Kim Luke reported two women, whom she described as a mother and daughter, came into the store at 6:19 p.m., and after picking up some merchandise the younger women went into a dressing room. About 10 minutes later the older woman left. When the younger woman came out of the dressing room she hurried out the door and into the waiting car of the older woman and left.

Luke posted a plea to the women last night on Facebook to return the merchandise by noon Wednesday to avoid getting the police involved, but when that didn’t happen, Luke contacted the WPD and released photos of the women from surveillance cameras in the store.

“I gave them the opportunity to come forward on their own, to return the items. I will not be taken advantage of, I will not be stolen from,” Luke said. “This store is my baby and I will not allow for someone to rip me off.”

As of Wednesday evening the post had been shared more than 1,200 times.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Waterloo police at 939-3377.