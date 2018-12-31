‘The Mule’ | Movie Review

“The Mule” seemed like it could be a sad, realistic drama about the things an old man will do when he’s desperate and in the lower class. It could have been another late career great from the 88-year-old Clint Eastwood. Instead, it’s just a mediocre movie that would be anything but a fitting swan song for one of Hollywood’s living legends.

Based on a “New York Times” article by Sam Dolnick, this film centers on Eastwood’s Earl Stone, a horticulturist whose business goes under after the internet blows up. Always one to put work ahead of family, Earl attempts to rectify some of his past wrongs and get his life back on track by transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.

The best thing about this movie is Eastwood, who is really good in the role. He brings a great sense of humor and comedic timing to the role that we don’t associate with the grizzled star. He also has a perfect sense of pathos and regret about him that is fitting for the character.

No other actors make an impression, as Eastwood as director largely wastes them. That’s particularly true for Bradley Cooper and Michael Peña, who are given virtually nothing to do as two DEA agents attempting to track down Stone. Dianne Wiest is able to make the most of her small role, but it’s still almost inconsequential.

From a directorial standpoint, the visuals are basically what one would expect from Eastwood. His camera is restrained, unassuming and efficient. That can work fantastically in some of his projects, but in this case, it would have been better if he provided a little more flair.

After all, this isn’t as straightforward fare as something like the underrated “Gran Torino.” It has some more eccentricity to it that the camera could have really highlighted.

Another fault of the movie that lies with Eastwood as director, and to a lesser extent Nick Schenk as screenwriter, is that this thing is a tonal mess. It works great as a lightweight road comedy with Eastwood playing the part of a curmudgeon who isn’t hip to what all the youngsters are doing these days. It’s funny and entertaining enough.

But the dramatic material just feels forced and false. None of the scenes with Eastwood’s family or the DEA are nearly as compelling as those with Eastwood learning to text from a cartel member. The film becomes more interesting if one views it through the prism of Eastwood’s history, as he is also someone known for putting work above family, but that is a bit of a stretch.

So even though it comes out in the heart of award season, has a stellar cast and a big-name director, “The Mule” is a disappointment. I certainly hope this isn’t the note Eastwood goes out on because I have to believe he has one more film in him that’s at least better than this. I give it 2 and a half out of five stars.

“The Mule” is rated R for language throughout and brief sexuality/nudity. It stars Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper Taissa Farminga, Alison Eastwood and Michael Peña and runs 1 hour and 56 minutes.