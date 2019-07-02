The Lead Heads | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Lead Heads youth shooting club. The Lead Heads competed in the Scholastic Clay Target Program state event this past weekend at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta, participating in doubles trap, singles trap, sporting clays and skeet. The Lead Heads placed third in doubles trap and the varsity team placed fourth for singles trap and sporting clays in their class. Ted Valentine shot 199 out of 200 targets and was part of a three-way tie for men’s top shooter. The tiebreaker was ultimately decided by a reverse run that went to another team. Pictured, from left, are Lead Heads trap team members Ted Valentine, Joey Swan, Peter Vogt, Jacob Dinkelman and Nathan Cleary.