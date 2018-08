By Republic-Times on August 31, 2018 at 2:52 pm

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to the area of East Fourth Street near Rogers Street after a 17-year-old was reportedly struck by a moving vehicle.

The teen sustained a minor arm injury and did not require medical transport, police said. A dark-colored SUV struck the pedestrian and continued on. The force of the impact caused the teen to fall against a parked car, police said.

Waterloo police are still investigating the incident.