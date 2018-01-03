Teen injured in crash near Hecker

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an injury crash that occurred early Friday morning near Hecker.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a woman called police to report that her 17-year-old daughter was involved in a crash in the area of 7300 State Route 156 east of Waterloo. Prior to police being notified, the 17-year-old was transported by a family member to the emergency room at Red Bud Regional Hospital, then transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of head and lung injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The initial report indicates a green Ford Ranger driven by the 17-year-old was traveling east on Route 156 just west of Cemetery Road when it lost control and struck a series of trees off the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.